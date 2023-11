Bangor administrator named assistant superintendent of the year

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor administrator was named as the 2024 assistant superintendent of the year.

Dr. Kathy Harris-Smedberg of Bangor School Department has been assistant superintendent since fall of 2020.

Dr. Smedberg is known to be an exceptional leader and cares deeply about her students.

Dr. Smedburg used to work with Jonathan Moody, who was announced as superintendent of the year.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.