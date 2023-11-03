Army Reserve launches internal investigation into Lewiston gunman, events before attacks

LEWISTON, Maine (WMTW) - The Army Reserve will conduct an internal investigation into Lewiston gunman Robert Card’s death and the events leading up to it, according to documents sent to Maine’s Congressional Delegation.

On Oct. 25, Card opened fire on Just-In-Time Recreation and Schemengee’s Bar and Grille in Lewiston. In total, 18 people were killed, and an additional 13 people were wounded during the gunfire.

The gunman would later be found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound at Maine Recycling Center in Lisbon.

Card, a Petroleum Supply Specialist, was assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 304th infantry Regiment in Saco, Maine. He first enlisted in 2002.

According to officials, Card was not trained as a firearms instructor in the Army, nor did he serve in that capacity for the Army.

Officials say he was with his unit at Camp Smith in New York for annual training on July 15. They say after his arrival, he was taken to a military medical treatment facility for erratic behavior.

On July 17, the Army Reserve noted he was taken to a hospital, not under the Army or Defense Health Agency.

After being discharged from the facility in New York, Card returned home in Maine on August 3. The Army Reserve says it was directed he not have a weapon while on military duty, handle ammunition or take part in live-fire activity.

Card was declared non-deployable, and his company commander was notified, officials wrote in their report.

Weeks before the shooting, on Sept. 15, the Army Reserve notes the Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office conducted a health and welfare check at the request of the gunman’s unit.

The next day, Sep. 16, two sheriff’s deputies went back to Card’s home, where they spotted his car, the same white Subaru he would drive the night of the mass shooting, outside his trailer home.

“Card could be heard moving around inside the trailer but would not answer the door. Due to being in a very disadvantageous position, we decided to back away,” the incident report said.

According to the Army Reserve, they were unaware of any actions by Card that would require him to be put into the National Instant Criminal Background Check System.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.