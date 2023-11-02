Wabanaki Welcome Ceremony Starts Off Native American Heritage Month

Speaker at Wabanaki Welcome Ceremony.
Speaker at Wabanaki Welcome Ceremony.(WABI)
By Marleigha Clipston
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 8:47 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - November 1 marks the start of National Native American Heritage Month.

Wabanaki Health and Wellness, and Wabanaki Youth and Cultural Center held a welcoming ceremony to celebrate the start Wednesday.

The ceremony began with a song which was followed by a walk to the Penobscot river.

Wednesdays event was the beginning of a month long series of events.

Each event is designed to celebrate the native communities presence and impact on the area.

The executive director of The Downtown Bangor Partnership, Betsy Lundy talked about the importance of the ceremony ”native American Heritage Month is a nationally

recognized month long celebration of the Native American culture. In our area, we have the Wabanaki, which consists of four different tribes. So we’re highlighting the

Wabanaki culture. We really want an opportunity to highlight and celebrate the culture that is today and not just look at it as something that is in the past”.

For a full calendar of events you can go to wabanakiphw.org

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
Active situation in Lewiston being investigated by troopers, local police
breaking
Lewiston shooting suspect not found in Bowdoin residence, officials say
Lewiston Victims
The latest: Maine mass shooting suspect is dead
Poll question
Poll questions and results
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people

Latest News

James Taylor (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
James Taylor sings national anthem at Maine high school football rivalry game after mass shooting
President Joe Biden answers a questions as he boards Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base,...
President, First Lady traveling to Maine on Friday
Will Ferrell
Celebrities give shout-outs to Maine high school football game
Former soldier found guilty on five child exploitation counts concerning Maine teen
MDACF announces grants for several organizations