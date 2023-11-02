Wabanaki Welcome Ceremony Starts Off Native American Heritage Month

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - November 1 marks the start of National Native American Heritage Month.

Wabanaki Health and Wellness, and Wabanaki Youth and Cultural Center held a welcoming ceremony to celebrate the start Wednesday.

The ceremony began with a song which was followed by a walk to the Penobscot river.

Wednesdays event was the beginning of a month long series of events.

Each event is designed to celebrate the native communities presence and impact on the area.

The executive director of The Downtown Bangor Partnership, Betsy Lundy talked about the importance of the ceremony ”native American Heritage Month is a nationally

recognized month long celebration of the Native American culture. In our area, we have the Wabanaki, which consists of four different tribes. So we’re highlighting the

Wabanaki culture. We really want an opportunity to highlight and celebrate the culture that is today and not just look at it as something that is in the past”.

For a full calendar of events you can go to wabanakiphw.org

