Trial of South Portland man accused of killing girlfriend continues

Raymond Lester
Raymond Lester(WABI)
By Kaddie Sharpe
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - The murder trial of a South Portland man accused of killing his girlfriend in Acadia National Park last year continued in Ellsworth Thursday morning.

Raymond Lester, 35, is on trial for murder for the death of Nicole Mokeme in June 2022.

Authorities say Lester hit 35-year-old Mokeme with his SUV during a retreat.

Lester was on the run for more than a month before he was arrested in Mexico.

Witness testimony continued Thursday including Mokeme’s neighbor, a kayak guide with Friends of Acadia, and a drone pilot with State Police.

The neighbor was questioned about any noises heard from Mokeme’s apartment while she lived there.

She confirmed Lester was often seen at Mokeme’s and had a key.

The neighbor testified she heard what sounded like them fighting, many times.

The drone pilot was explaining and confirming evidence images, showing tires tracks around the scene and where her body was found.

The trial continues Friday.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
Active situation in Lewiston being investigated by troopers, local police
breaking
Lewiston shooting suspect not found in Bowdoin residence, officials say
Poll question
Poll questions and results
Lewiston Victims
The latest: Maine mass shooting suspect is dead
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people

Latest News

Bangor drug bust
Maine drug case results in significant sentence
Family Fun Bowling
Special Olympics athletes take the lanes at Family Fun Bowling in Bangor
Special Olympics athletes take the lanes at Family Fun Bowling in Bangor
Michael Bowden
Etna man arrested for second time this week after violating bail