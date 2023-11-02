Trial of South Portland man accused of killing girlfriend continues

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - The murder trial of a South Portland man accused of killing his girlfriend in Acadia National Park last year continued in Ellsworth Thursday morning.

Raymond Lester, 35, is on trial for murder for the death of Nicole Mokeme in June 2022.

Authorities say Lester hit 35-year-old Mokeme with his SUV during a retreat.

Lester was on the run for more than a month before he was arrested in Mexico.

Witness testimony continued Thursday including Mokeme’s neighbor, a kayak guide with Friends of Acadia, and a drone pilot with State Police.

The neighbor was questioned about any noises heard from Mokeme’s apartment while she lived there.

She confirmed Lester was often seen at Mokeme’s and had a key.

The neighbor testified she heard what sounded like them fighting, many times.

The drone pilot was explaining and confirming evidence images, showing tires tracks around the scene and where her body was found.

The trial continues Friday.

