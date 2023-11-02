Three people dead after fire in Fort Fairfield

Fatal fire in Fort Fairfield
Fatal fire in Fort Fairfield(Maine Fire Marshal)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
FORT FAIRFIELD, Maine (WABI) - Three people have died after a fire in Fort Fairfield on Thursday morning.

According to the Fire Marshals office, officials responded to a house on Riverside Avenue for a fire.

The victims are believed to be 47-year-old Erik Elmer, his wife 39-year-old Jessica Elmer and their daughter 17-year-old Rose Elmer.

A juvenile was the only survivor and was taken to a local hospital.

The deceased are being taken to the medical examiner’s office for official identification.

The fire is currently under investigation, but no foul play is suspected and there were no working fire detectors in the home.

