Slightly Warmer Tonight. Seasonable Friday With A Breeze

Slightly warmer tonight with lows on either side of freezing. Warmer Friday with a breeze.
By Curt Olson
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure sitting over the Carolinas continues to build into the region. This will bring mostly clear skies to the region overnight. Lows will be warmer than the past several nights with temperatures expected to be on either side of freezing.

By Friday, expect a few more clouds with a return to seasonable highs in the upper 40s and low 50s. It will be breezy as west/southwest winds will gust up to 25 mph.

Saturday will have more clouds as a cold front begins to approach from the northwest. This will also bring a chance for a few isolated showers over the north. Widespread 50s return for the weekend along with more clouds. Sunday will have the chance for a few isolated showers.

Our next system is expected to arrive by Tuesday of next week. A low-pressure system will cross the region bringing the chance for snow across the north and rain closer to the coast.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies and cold. Lows in the teens & 20s. Light & variable wind.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 40s. WSW wind 5-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Mix of sun & clouds. Highs in the 40s and low 50s. Breezy WSW winds gusting up to 25 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with isolated showers north. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

MONDAY: Mixture of sun & clouds with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.

TUESDAY: Cloudy with the chance of snow across the north and rain closer to the coast. Highs in the 30s and 40s.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
Active situation in Lewiston being investigated by troopers, local police
breaking
Lewiston shooting suspect not found in Bowdoin residence, officials say
Poll question
Poll questions and results
Lewiston Victims
The latest: Maine mass shooting suspect is dead
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people

Latest News

NEW Logo First Alert Slate BLUE
Plenty of Sunshine Today
WABI AM Weather 11/2/23
WABI First Alert Weather
Lots Of Sun Today
WABI AM Weather 11/1/23