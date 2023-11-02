Slightly Warmer Tonight. Seasonable Friday With A Breeze

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure sitting over the Carolinas continues to build into the region. This will bring mostly clear skies to the region overnight. Lows will be warmer than the past several nights with temperatures expected to be on either side of freezing.

By Friday, expect a few more clouds with a return to seasonable highs in the upper 40s and low 50s. It will be breezy as west/southwest winds will gust up to 25 mph.

Saturday will have more clouds as a cold front begins to approach from the northwest. This will also bring a chance for a few isolated showers over the north. Widespread 50s return for the weekend along with more clouds. Sunday will have the chance for a few isolated showers.

Our next system is expected to arrive by Tuesday of next week. A low-pressure system will cross the region bringing the chance for snow across the north and rain closer to the coast.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies and cold. Lows in the teens & 20s. Light & variable wind.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 40s. WSW wind 5-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Mix of sun & clouds. Highs in the 40s and low 50s. Breezy WSW winds gusting up to 25 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with isolated showers north. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

MONDAY: Mixture of sun & clouds with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.

TUESDAY: Cloudy with the chance of snow across the north and rain closer to the coast. Highs in the 30s and 40s.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.