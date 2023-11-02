Report finds no evidence of mechanical failure in plane crash that killed North Dakota lawmaker

FILE - Flowers sit on the Senate desk of late North Dakota Sen. Doug Larsen, Oct. 6, 2023,...
FILE - Flowers sit on the Senate desk of late North Dakota Sen. Doug Larsen, Oct. 6, 2023, inside the state Capitol in Bismarck, N.D. Larsen, his wife, Amy, and their two young children, 11-year-old Christian and 8-year-old Everett, died on Oct. 1, in a plane crash near Moab, Utah. Federal investigators say they found no evidence of a mechanical failure before the state senator's plane crashed in Utah, killing him, his wife and their two young children, according to a preliminary report released Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023, by the National Transportation Safety Board. (AP Photo/Jack Dura, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Federal investigators say they found no evidence of a mechanical failure before a North Dakota state senator’s plane crashed in Utah last month, killing him, his wife and their two young children, according to a preliminary report released Thursday by the National Transportation Safety Board.

Doug and Amy Larsen and their two sons, 11-year-old Christian and 8-year-old Everett, died Oct. 1 in the crash near Moab, Utah. The family’s single-engine aircraft went down shortly after they had stopped to refuel while returning home from a family gathering in Arizona.

The plane was piloted by Doug Larsen, 47, who flew Black Hawk helicopters and mobilized twice during his 29 years with the North Dakota Army National Guard.

Larsen had recently earned his commercial pilot’s license and had hopes of one day flying for a major airline, state Sen. Jim Roers said.

He was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal, Bronze Service Star and Army Aviator Badge, among other honors. He had logged about 1,800 total military flight hours, according to National Guard spokesperson Nathan Rivard.

Larsen was posthumously promoted from lieutenant colonel to colonel, having met the criteria for promotion, Rivard said.

Funeral services were held Oct. 10 for the four Larsens. They were laid to rest in the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery. Dozens of state lawmakers attended.

Larsen, a Republican, was elected to the North Dakota Senate in 2020. In the 2023 session, he chaired a Senate panel that handled industry- and business-related legislation.

District Republicans recently appointed a successor for his seat representing Mandan, the city neighboring Bismarck to the west across the Missouri River. Justin Gerhardt, a project manager with a construction company who served nine years with the North Dakota Army National Guard, will serve the remainder of Larsen’s term through November 2024. The seat is on the ballot next year for a full, four-year term.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
Active situation in Lewiston being investigated by troopers, local police
breaking
Lewiston shooting suspect not found in Bowdoin residence, officials say
Poll question
Poll questions and results
Lewiston Victims
The latest: Maine mass shooting suspect is dead
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people

Latest News

In this undated photo provided by the Israeli military, Israeli armored personnel carriers move...
Pressure rises on Israel to pause fighting and ease siege as battles intensify near Gaza City
FILE - The screen at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans honors Tyre Nichols before an NBA...
Prosecutor: Former Memphis officer pleads guilty to state and federal charges in Tyre Nichols’ death
Former President Donald Trump's son and co-defendant, Donald Trump Jr., appears during the...
Eric Trump testifies he wasn’t aware of dad’s financial statements, but emails show some involvement
Handcuffs image
One person arrested after making threat to Aroostook County schools
Las Vegas police arrest members of the Culinary Workers Union along the Strip, Wednesday, Oct....
Thousands of Las Vegas Strip hotel workers at 18 casinos could go on strike this month