Portland man indicted for stabbing ambulance crew member

Justin Hill
Justin Hill(Penobscot County Jail)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 12:33 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Portland man has been indicted by a grand jury in connection with the stabbing of a northern light ambulance crew member in Bangor in August.

It happened at the Circle K on Odlin Road around 2:30 a.m.

When police arrived, they say Justin Hill, 37, of Portland had been restrained on the ground by a witness.

The victim was taken to a hospital for cuts on his head and hand.

Hill is charged for aggravated assault.

The victim told police Hill was a stranger and did not know the motivation for the assault.

