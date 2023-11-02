Police arrest two people after robberies in Waterville and Fairfield

Trevor Miller and Issac Sterling
By Marleigha Clipston
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WATERVILLE AND FAIRFIELD, Maine (WABI) - Police have arrested two Waterville transients Thursday in connection with robberies at a bank and at a gas station this week.

Issac Sterling, 23, and Trevor Miller, 25, have been arrested following the robberies.

Authorities say just before 5:00 p.m. Tuesday evening, Sterling robbed Bangor Savings Bank on Main Street in Waterville.

They say Sterling gave a threatening note to the teller and left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Later, police say Sterling robbed the Circle K on Norridgewock Road in Fairfield just before 2:00 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Police say Miller was the get-a-way driver for both robberies.

Sterling and Miller were arrested after police received a tip and are being held on $10,000 bail.

