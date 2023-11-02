Plenty of Sunshine Today

By Todd Simcox
Nov. 2, 2023
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will bring us a beautiful day today with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will be a bit better than the past couple of days but still run below average for this time of year with highs in the upper 30s to mid-40s this afternoon. A weak disturbance is forecast to move into the area tonight giving us increasing clouds for the overnight. Lows tonight will drop back to the mid-20s to low 30s, warmest along the coast.

Warmer, southwesterly flow will allow more seasonable temperatures to move in for Friday. It’ll be breezy Friday as the pressure gradient tightens a bit. This will result in the chance to see some wind gusts reaching 25-30 MPH at times Friday. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds Friday with temperatures back to seasonable levels with highs in the mid-40s to low 50s. A weak cold front approaching on Saturday will bring us partly to mostly cloudy skies. A few showers will be possible across the north otherwise it looks like a dry day for most. Temperatures will be seasonable Saturday with highs a couple degrees either side of 50°. A disturbance is forecast to move into the region Sunday. This will bring more clouds to the state for the second half of the weekend. There will be a chance for a few showers too, mainly across northern parts of the state. Temperatures on Sunday will be in the mid-40s to low 50s. Monday looks decent with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the mid-40s to low 50s. Our next chance of precipitation, looking like mainly rain, will be here for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Today: Mostly sunny. Highs between 37°-46°. West/southwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Lows between 25°-33°. Light southwest wind.

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs between 44°-54°. South/southwest wind 5-15 MPH with gusts to 25-30 MPH possible.

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a shower, mainly across the north. Highs in the mid-40s to mid-50s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower, mainly across the north. Highs in the mid-40s to mid-50s.

Monday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid-40s to mid-50s.

