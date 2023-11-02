One person in custody after making threat to Aroostook County schools

Handcuffs image
Handcuffs image(MGN)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 1:43 PM EDT
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -One person has been arrested after a threat made on social media caused several schools to go into lockdown.

Several schools including RSU 39 in Caribou, MSAD 1 in the Presque Isle Area, Limestone Community School/MSSM and the University of Maine at Presque Isle all went into lockdown between 11:30am and 12:30pm on Thursday.

According to RSU 39 Superintendent Jane McCall, the threat was made on Facebook and made threats to elementary schools but didn’t go into specifics.

November 2, 2023 RE: SOFT LOCKDOWN - EXTERNAL THREAT Dear Parents, This letter is to inform you about a soft...

Posted by Eastern Aroostook RSU 39 on Thursday, November 2, 2023

Shortly before 1pm, schools were notified that the person was taken into custody.

All schools have had the lockdowns lifted.

We will update this story when more information is available.

