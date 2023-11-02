Millinocket community gathers to honor children lost from Spanish Flu

Millinocket cemetery
Millinocket cemetery(WABI)
By Grace Bradley
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MILLINOCKET, Maine (WABI) - Folks gathered in Millinocket Thursday to honor and bless lives lost for All Souls Day.

There are two headstones in the Millinocket cemetery dedicated to the unknown number of children who died of the Spanish Flu, a pandemic that spanned from 1918 to 1920.

The town lost many children from the illness, who were buried in unmarked graves at the cemetery.

To honor their lives and memory Thursday, the community and the pastor of Christ the Divine Mercy Parish in East Millinocket came together to pray, sing, and bless the gravesite that represents so many lives lost.

Despite the 100 years that have passed since the Spanish Flu, organizers say it’s important to keep the children in thoughts and prayers.

“The future generations should know that this is the place where those children were buried, so that no one will disturb this place. And also, people will remember them and pray for them,” says Father Dominic Savio, pastor of Christ the Divine Mercy Parish.

Father Savio says if you want to take part in All Souls Day, all you have to do is think of and pray for someone you have lost.

