Maine’s 2024 Superintendent of the Year has been named

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - Jonathan Moody of MSAD 54, the Skowhegan area school district, has been named Maine’s 2024 Superintendent of the Year.

In announcing Moody as the winner, the Maine Department of Education said he is a “quiet, humble yet incredibly effective educational leader.”

Moody is described as a great listener who is involved and listens to school board members, community members, parents, students and staff and encourages engagement.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.