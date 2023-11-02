Maine’s 2024 Superintendent of the Year has been named

2024 superintendent of the year
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 2:49 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - Jonathan Moody of MSAD 54, the Skowhegan area school district, has been named Maine’s 2024 Superintendent of the Year.

In announcing Moody as the winner, the Maine Department of Education said he is a “quiet, humble yet incredibly effective educational leader.”

Moody is described as a great listener who is involved and listens to school board members, community members, parents, students and staff and encourages engagement.

A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people

