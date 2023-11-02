Maine drug case results in significant sentence

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A judge in Bangor has handed down one of the most significant sentences ever given as part of a drug case in Maine.

Angelena Quirion, 41, of Bangor was convicted in October on numerous aggravated drug trafficking charges.

The charges all stemmed from her arrest in Auburn last year, when police seized a significant amount of fentanyl, cocaine and meth from the vehicle she was in.

At the time, police said she and another man were trying to bail someone out of the Androscoggin County Jail using counterfeit money.

The next day, her Bangor home was searched and police seized drugs and weapons.

They say the quantity of drugs seized during this investigation makes it one of the most significant seizures to date in the state.

She was ordered to 30 years imprisonment with all but 25 years suspended, followed by four years of probation.

