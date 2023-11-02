Maine drug case results in significant sentence

Bangor drug bust
Bangor drug bust(Auburn Police Department)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A judge in Bangor has handed down one of the most significant sentences ever given as part of a drug case in Maine.

Angelena Quirion, 41, of Bangor was convicted in October on numerous aggravated drug trafficking charges.

The charges all stemmed from her arrest in Auburn last year, when police seized a significant amount of fentanyl, cocaine and meth from the vehicle she was in.

At the time, police said she and another man were trying to bail someone out of the Androscoggin County Jail using counterfeit money.

The next day, her Bangor home was searched and police seized drugs and weapons.

They say the quantity of drugs seized during this investigation makes it one of the most significant seizures to date in the state.

She was ordered to 30 years imprisonment with all but 25 years suspended, followed by four years of probation.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
Active situation in Lewiston being investigated by troopers, local police
breaking
Lewiston shooting suspect not found in Bowdoin residence, officials say
Poll question
Poll questions and results
Lewiston Victims
The latest: Maine mass shooting suspect is dead
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people

Latest News

Raymond Lester
Trial of South Portland man accused of killing girlfriend continues
Family Fun Bowling
Special Olympics athletes take the lanes at Family Fun Bowling in Bangor
Special Olympics athletes take the lanes at Family Fun Bowling in Bangor
Michael Bowden
Etna man arrested for second time this week after violating bail