Katahdin Higher Education Center at EMCC celebrates groundbreaking for childcare expansion

EAST MILLINOCKET, Maine (WABI) - Katahdin Higher Education Center of Eastern Maine Community College and University of Maine Augusta in East Millinocket celebrated its groundbreaking Thursday for the expansion and renovation of its childcare center.

Penquis has partnered with the center to expand and renovate the 2000 square foot childcare center that was created in 2004.

The Center received a $4 million Congressionally Directed Spending grant, endorsed by Senators Collins and King. The funding will allow them to expand from two childcare classrooms to four, which will double the number of children to more than 50.

Penobscot County Commissioners also provided funding to renovate the playground on campus.

The project is slated to be completed August 2024.

Katahdin Higher Education Center is the only higher education facility in Northern Penobscot County, and school officials say this expansion comes at a critical time of “rebirth” for the Katahdin region.

“The need in the community here has increased and as we’re looking to attract more employers to the Katahdin region, one of the first things they ask about is childcare, education, healthcare,” explains EMCC Executive Director of Rural Development Initiatives Debora Rountree. “Those are very important issues in the community for employers looking to come to the industrial sites we have.”

Not only will the expansion benefit new families coming to the area, but the students of EMCC as well. EMCC President Liz Russell says the classrooms will act as labs for students studying Early Childhood Education so they can get hands-on experience with children.

The childcare center serves children before kindergarten. Officials say the renovation will allow them to expand into infant care all the way to 4-year-olds.

