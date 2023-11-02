James Taylor sings national anthem at Maine high school football rivalry game after mass shooting

LEWISTON, Maine (AP) — Lewiston, Maine, has taken another step in its recovery from the state’s deadliest mass shooting as a storied high school football rivalry resumes.

Last Friday’s game between Lewiston High School and Edward Little High School was postponed and was now played Wednesday night.

James Taylor sang the national anthem before kickoff, and the names of the 18 people killed were read out.

Known as the Battle of the Bridge, the game has long had significance to the Lewiston and Auburn communities.

But the rivalry will carry extra weight this year, coming a week after 40-year-old Robert Card gunned down people at a bowling alley and a bar in Lewiston. Card was found dead on Friday.

