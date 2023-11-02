Hammond Lumber Company donates to victims and families affected by Lewiston shootings

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Hammond Lumber Company is giving $100,000 to support the victims and families affected by last week’s tragedy in Lewiston.

The company says these donations will be used to support multiple initiatives and organizations aimed at helping in the recovery process.

Hammond say they remains deeply committed to the Lewiston-Auburn communities and will continue to provide assistance and support as we collectively work toward healing and recovery.

For a list of how the $100,000 will be given out, click here.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.