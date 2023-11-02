Hammond Lumber Company donates to victims and families affected by Lewiston shootings

Hammond Lumber Company
Hammond Lumber Company(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 12:52 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Hammond Lumber Company is giving $100,000 to support the victims and families affected by last week’s tragedy in Lewiston.

The company says these donations will be used to support multiple initiatives and organizations aimed at helping in the recovery process.

Hammond say they remains deeply committed to the Lewiston-Auburn communities and will continue to provide assistance and support as we collectively work toward healing and recovery.

For a list of how the $100,000 will be given out, click here.

