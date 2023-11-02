4 students injured after car crash in Augusta

Ambulance
Ambulance(MGN)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA Maine (WABI) - Four students were injured after a car struck a utility pole in Augusta.

According to Augusta Police, they got the call about the single vehicle crash shortly after 11 a.m.

Four 17-year-olds, all passengers in the car, were injured as a result of the crash

The driver, who is from west Gardiner, was treated for minor injuries and two passengers, also from west Gardiner were treated on scene and released, by the Augusta Fire Department.

The last passenger, a male from Randolph, was flown to Maine Medical Center and is in serious but stable condition

The crash is still under investigation

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
Active situation in Lewiston being investigated by troopers, local police
breaking
Lewiston shooting suspect not found in Bowdoin residence, officials say
Poll question
Poll questions and results
Lewiston Victims
The latest: Maine mass shooting suspect is dead
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people

Latest News

Trevor Miller and Issac Sterling
Police arrest two people after robberies in Waterville and Fairfield
Katahdin Higher Education Center at EMCC celebrates groundbreaking for childcare expansion
Katahdin Higher Education Center at EMCC celebrates groundbreaking for childcare expansion
Millinocket cemetery
Millinocket community gathers to honor children lost from Spanish Flu
Author Bruce Robert Coffin discusses 'The Generals Gold' and upcoming series