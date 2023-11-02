4 students injured after car crash in Augusta

AUGUSTA Maine (WABI) - Four students were injured after a car struck a utility pole in Augusta.

According to Augusta Police, they got the call about the single vehicle crash shortly after 11 a.m.

Four 17-year-olds, all passengers in the car, were injured as a result of the crash

The driver, who is from west Gardiner, was treated for minor injuries and two passengers, also from west Gardiner were treated on scene and released, by the Augusta Fire Department.

The last passenger, a male from Randolph, was flown to Maine Medical Center and is in serious but stable condition

The crash is still under investigation

