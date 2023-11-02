Educators get chance to connect and gain resources

Live and work in Maine hosts event
Live and work in Maine hosts event
By Marleigha Clipston
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 9:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Live and Work in Maine partnered together with the Maine Department of Education for an event tonight.

Educators across the state were invited to learn and have some fun tonight.

Multiple organizations showed up to allow the community to learn about resources for support outside of the classroom.

The event also allowed people to socialize, connect, and get to know one another outside of work.

”I think these kinds of events are critical not only to help people find community and know what exists around them” Katie Shorey the Director of Engagement for Live and Work in Maine said. “But also it’s important for educators, in this case, to feel special at the field recognize they do such hard work. So just featuring them and really, really celebrating them, I think helps with retention and also to let them know that the department and organizations like live and work in Maine are there and have their back and want to lift up all the work they do”.

Live and Work in Maine hosts events monthly to help connect communities across the state.

