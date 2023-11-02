CRCS says parent arrested after threat, schools to reopen Friday

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - We’re learning new information about the threat that closed some Central Maine schools Thursday.

The executive director of Community Regional Charter School says a parent is in custody after allegedly threatening staff.

In a letter sent out Thursday, Travis Works says he was informed of the arrest in the morning. Works says the threat was limited to staff and was not directed at students.

Works informed families Wednesday that there would be no school Thursday or Friday at any of the three CRCS campuses out of extreme caution.

He says on the advice of law enforcement, they will reopen school Friday now that there is no immediate threat.

Creative Children’s Academy and Overman Academy in Skowhegan as well as Dimensions Academy in Cornville were all impacted.

Works says while he can’t share all the details of the situation, he appreciates everyone’s trust in school leaders and law enforcement officials to make decisions to keep students and staff safe.

The letter reads below:

November 2, 2023

Dear CRCS Families,

One of our core values is trust and I appreciate everyone that trusted us to make the best decision and protect our learners, staff, and families.

I understand and know that it’s stressful and frustrating not to have specifics; however due to the delicate information around this situation, we could not disclose all the details and unfortunately, not every detail can be shared even now. I will share with you as much information as I can.

The threat was made by a CRCS parent towards staff (not learners) and law enforcement notified me this morning that the individual is currently in custody. Unlike threats in the past or recently in the local community, this was not a generic threat made by someone not affiliated with CRCS or a meme or social media post. That is why we responded with upmost caution and took immediate action to protect the CRCS community. Your trust in the administration and law enforcement is a core value and very important, which is why I appreciate those that understood and supported us during this situation.

Society expects that every detail is shared in real time and unfortunately, giving out too much information at the wrong time could put several individuals at risk. As frustrating as it may be not to have all the information, it is important to trust that we are making the best decision and taking the proper steps to protect as many people as possible.

The current advice from law enforcement is that we hold school with normal start and end time tomorrow, Friday, November 3rd, 2023, particularly, since the individual is in custody and there is no immediate threat. This situation will be closely monitored and law enforcement will be in contact with me with any updates or concerns.

I would like to thank Skowhegan PD, the Sheriff’s Department, and Maine State Police in keeping us informed each step of the way and protecting the CRCS community. I would like to also thank the parents and CRCS staff who trusted us in protecting the CRCS community.

We look forward to moving past the events of the past week and returning to normal. If there is anything I can do to support your family, please do not hesitate to reach out to me or any of our administrators.

In the Service of Learners,

Travis Works

Executive Director

