Bucksport High School hosts Career Aspirations Day

By Alyssa Thurlow
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 1:07 PM EDT
BUCKSPORT, Maine (WABI) - Encouraging and inspiring the next generation, that’s what local businesses are doing Thursday at Bucksport High School.

The school is hosting a Career Aspirations Day, the first one since the pandemic.

38 business partners in a number of different fields such as law enforcement, aviation, and education are presenting to more than 300 students.

The goal is to expose students to different opportunities that are available to them post-secondary education.

”We want them to stay in Maine. We want them to stay local in their communities, if possible. There’s a need right now for employers to hire high-qualified individuals, so I think this is a win-win - employers get to come and do some early recruitment, and we get to spark some interest for our students,” said Josh Tripp, principal of Bucksport High School.

The career fair was sponsored by Aspire Golden Bucks, a partnership among RSU 25, JMG, and the MELMAC Education Foundation to continue advancing aspirations for students as they consider their plans for the future.

