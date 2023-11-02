Bucksport brewhouse closing after death of Brother Donald

(Pexels)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BUCKSPORT, Maine (WABI) - A popular brewhouse in Bucksport has closed following the sudden death of Brother Donald Paul Martel.

Friars’ Brewhouse Tap Room announced on Facebook Thursday morning that Brother Donald died on Tuesday.

The Franciscans said Brother Donald always had a passion for brewing beer and decided to bring that love to their friends and customers.

Friars’ Brewhouse Tap Room opened in 2018 as part of the Franciscans of Bucksport and was the first taproom in Bucksport.

In the Facebook post, the Tap Room said they were posting a “Permanently Closed” sign on the door.

