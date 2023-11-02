Brewer man indicted after starting fire in garage

John Toolin
John Toolin(Penobscot County Jail)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Brewer man has been indicted by a grand jury after authorities say he started a fire in a garage on Pearl Street in Bangor in August.

John Toolin, 66, is charged with arson and aggravated criminal mischief.

Police say when they arrived, they found Toolin in the yard of the home.

Bangor police say a neighbor reported the fire.

The Bangor fire department quickly put it out.

