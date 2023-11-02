Brewer man indicted after starting fire in garage

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Brewer man has been indicted by a grand jury after authorities say he started a fire in a garage on Pearl Street in Bangor in August.

John Toolin, 66, is charged with arson and aggravated criminal mischief.

Police say when they arrived, they found Toolin in the yard of the home.

Bangor police say a neighbor reported the fire.

The Bangor fire department quickly put it out.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.