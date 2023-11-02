Brewer head boys soccer coach Ben Poland serving in the Maine Air National Guard

His last game on the sideline this season came in a 1-0 Witches win over Brunswick to start the postseason
By Ben Barr
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 9:53 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Brewer head boys soccer coach Ben Poland has led the Witches into the Class A State Tournament, but duty calls.

His last game on the sideline this season came in a 1-0 Witches win over Brunswick to start the postseason

Coach Poland is active duty in the Maine Air National Guard, so his last game on the sideline this season came in a 1-0 Witches win over Brunswick to start the postseason.

Poland’s players described his impact he’s had on the team.

“He’s not here, but we can still hear his voice yelling at us across the field telling us to get our butts going and to just keep going. That’s the one thing that we’re going to keep doing for him. We’re going to keep grinding it out because he always told us ‘you don’t have to be the most skilled team, but if you go out and you work the hardest, you can grind it out. That’s all you need.’ So, that’s our plan,” said Liam Poland, junior midfielder, Coach Poland’s son.

“We want to play for him. We know that he misses us, being overseas. We know that we’re going to play for him, and hopefully work hard for him,” said Grady Vanidestine, senior goalkeeper, father Ed is retired military.

Poland serves as Chief and Operations Group Superintendent of the 101st Air Refueling Wing also known as the “Maineiacs.”

He’s set to return during the Christmas season.

