Author Bruce Robert Coffin previews upcoming 4-book series

By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bruce Robert Coffin is an award-winning novelist and short story writer, as well as a retired detective sergeant.

He is the co-author of the upcoming book series “The Turner and Mosley Files.”

“The General’s Gold” is book one of the four-book series he is writing with LynDee Walker.

Book one will be released on April 16, 2024 and book two is scheduled to be released in June.

Coffin is also the author of the “Detective Byron Mysteries” and the forthcoming “Detective Justice Mysteries.”

“The General’s Gold” summary:

“When Mark Hawkins is found dead in a seedy motel, police deem it an accidental overdose. But billionaire computer genius Avery Turner suspects there might be more to the story. Her old friend was on the trail of the legendary General’s Gold, and now Avery is determined to pick up where he left off...

“Teaming up with Carter Mosley, a deep-sea shipwreck diver and adrenaline junkie turned social media sensation, Avery embarks on a dangerous quest for the treasure—and the truth. From Florida to Maine, and from the mountains of Virginia to the depths of the Atlantic Ocean, they face treacherous gangs, man-eating sharks, and a world of deception and double-crosses.

As they navigate hidden clues and uncertain allies, Avery and Carter must outwit their deadly adversaries and unravel the mystery surrounding the General’s Gold. But in this high-stakes game, losing the treasure could cost them their lives.”

