All CRCS Schools closed due to threat, law enforcement now investigating

The schools will be closed Thursday and Friday while law enforcement investigate the matter.
The schools will be closed Thursday and Friday while law enforcement investigate the matter.(wabi)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 7:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - All Community Regional Charter Schools in central Maine will be closed Thursday and Friday while law enforcement investigate a threat made against the school.

Creative Children’s Academy, Dimensions Academy, and Overman Academy will remain closed for the rest of the week.

Executive Director, Travis Works, made the announcement via their Facebook page.

He said they will not exercise the option of remote learning as this could cause stress and anxiety for students and staff members. Instead, they will treat the closure as snow days, which will be made up in June.

“I understand and know that a closure is not ideal for families, however, we respect the advice of law

enforcement and feel this is the best course of action for the safety of all of the CRCS community,” Travis said.

You can read the full statement below:

Dear CRCS Families,

I want you to know that this decision is not made lightly, but we take health and safety very

seriously. I have been working with law enforcement today after a threat to our school was

reported. Out of extreme caution, and to provide time to fully investigate, we are going to

close ALL CRCS SCHOOLS (Creative Children’s Academy, Dimensions Academy, and

Overman Academy) for Thursday, November 2nd, 2023 and Friday, November 3rd, 2023.

We made the decision to close schools and NOT be remote because we know that a closure

under these circumstances can cause extra stress and anxiety for both learners and staff.

This situation would without a doubt have a negative impact on learning and instruction,

therefore, we will take the two days and treat them like snow days, that will be made up in

June.

I appreciate your understanding and patience during this period of time. I understand and

know that a closure is not ideal for families, however, we respect the advice of law

enforcement and feel this is the best course of action for the safety of all of the CRCS

community.

We look forward to moving past the events of the past week and returning to normal. If there

is anything I can do to support your family, please do not hesitate to reach out to me or any of

our administrators.

In the Service of Learners,

Travis Works

Executive Director

