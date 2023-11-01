Yarmouth, Gorham win state volleyball championships

Clippers defeat Washington Academy in Class B, Rams top Scarborough in Class A, both by 3-1 scores
By Ben Barr
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 10:50 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, GORHAM, Maine (WABI) - Yarmouth and Gorham joined Narraguagus as volleyball teams to add to their schools’ trophy cases this fall.

Clippers defeat Washington Academy in Class B, Rams top Scarborough in Class A, both by 3-1 scores(WABI)

The Clippers and Rams capped off the volleyball season in Classes B and A, respectively, by completing state championship runs.

Yarmouth defeated Washington Academy, 3-1 (31-29, 20-25, 26-24, 25-19).

Gorham beat Scarborough, 3-1 (25-17, 25-11, 23-25, 25-21).

Mascot Hall of Fame nominates Slugger for more awards