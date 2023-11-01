Will Ferrell gives shout-out to Maine high school football game

Will Ferrell(Raph_PH / Flickr | Raph_PH / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LEWISTON, Maine (WABI) - BlueDevil Athletics posted a video to their X page, formerly known as Twitter, of Will Ferrell giving a shout-out to the Edward Little vs Lewiston High School football game.

The game starts at 6 p.m. Wednesday night on the Don Roux Field.

