Trial of a man who killed a woman in Acadia last year gets underway

Gavel
Gavel(Source: Pixabay)
By Alyssa Thurlow
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - The murder trial of a man killing a woman in Acadia last year is getting underway with opening statements Wednesday morning.

Raymond Lester, 35, is charged with one count of intentional or knowing murder.

Lester previously pleaded not guilty.

Authorities say Lester hit Nicole Mokeme, 35, with his SUV during a retreat on the campus of the Schoodic Education and Research Center in Acadia National Park in June 2022.

Lester was on the lam for more than a month.

Authorities found him in Cancun, Mexico in July 2022 and was later brought back to Maine.

During opening statements Wednesday morning, the state told the jury that Nicole was quote “his target” and that Lester was seen driving around the park drinking and blaring a violent rap song.

A bottle of alcohol was found at the crime scene.

