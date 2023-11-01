Traffic Alert: Portion of Route 46 in Bucksport is closed

By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 12:08 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BUCKSPORT, Maine (WABI) - Portion of Route 46 in Bucksport is closed due to an accident involving a UPS truck and a car.

At least two people were taken to a hospital.

No word on what caused the crash, but officials expect the road to remain closed for several hours while they investigate the scene.

We will continue to update the story as more details become available.

