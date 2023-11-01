President, First Lady traveling to Maine on Friday

President Joe Biden answers a questions as he boards Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base,...
President Joe Biden answers a questions as he boards Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Friday, Oct. 20, 2023, to travel to Rehoboth Beach, Del.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LEWISTON, Maine (WABI) - President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will be visiting Maine this week.

The White House announced on Wednesday that the Bidens will be traveling to Lewiston on Friday.

The White House says the president and first lady will pay respects to the victims of last week’s shootings in Lewsiton and grieve with families and community members. They will also meet with first responders, nurses, and others on the front lines of the response.

