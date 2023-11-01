Police investigate after robberies in Waterville and Fairfield

WATERVILLE AND FAIRFIELD, Maine (WABI) - Police in Waterville and Fairfield are investigating after a pair of robberies.

Police say just before 5 p.m. Tuesday evening, a man robbed the Bangor Savings Bank in Waterville.

Officials say the man provided a threatening note to the teller and then left before police could arrive.

Authorities say the Circle K on the Norridgewock Road in Fairfield was also robbed just before 2 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Law enforcement tells us they believe it’s the same man.

He is described as being 5′09″ - 160 to 170 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Officials say that in both robberies the suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of money.

Anyone with information is asked to call either Waterville or Fairfield Police.

