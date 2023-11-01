Police investigate after robberies in Waterville and Fairfield

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERVILLE AND FAIRFIELD, Maine (WABI) - Police in Waterville and Fairfield are investigating after a pair of robberies.

Police say just before 5 p.m. Tuesday evening, a man robbed the Bangor Savings Bank in Waterville.

Officials say the man provided a threatening note to the teller and then left before police could arrive.

Authorities say the Circle K on the Norridgewock Road in Fairfield was also robbed just before 2 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Law enforcement tells us they believe it’s the same man.

He is described as being 5′09″ - 160 to 170 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Officials say that in both robberies the suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of money.

Anyone with information is asked to call either Waterville or Fairfield Police.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
Active situation in Lewiston being investigated by troopers, local police
breaking
Lewiston shooting suspect not found in Bowdoin residence, officials say
Lewiston Victims
The latest: Maine mass shooting suspect is dead
Poll question
Poll questions and results
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people

Latest News

Gavel
Trial of a man who killed a woman in Acadia last year gets underway
Governor Mills establishing independent commission to investigate police response to Lewiston
Will Ferrell
Will Ferrell gives shout-out to Maine high school football game
Crash in Bucksport
Traffic Alert: Portion of Route 46 in Bucksport is closed