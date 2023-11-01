Open enrollment is now open for Maine’s health insurance marketplace

Maine (WMTW) - Open enrollment for heath insurance coverage through CoverME.org started on Wednesday, Nov. 1.

In order to have coverage starting Jan. 1, 2024, you must sign up by Dec. 15, 2023.

Open enrollment will end on Jan. 16, 2024. People who enroll in a plan after Dec. 15 but before Jan. 16 will have coverage that starts on Feb. 1, 2024.

After open enrollment, Maine people can enroll in 2024 coverage only if they experience a life event that qualifies them for a Special Enrollment Period – like losing insurance through a job or MaineCare, a change in marital status, or having a baby.

CoverME.gov is the website for the Maine Health Insurance Marketplace and is designed to help find affordable health coverage Mainers and Maine families. Through CoverME.gov, you can compare qualified health insurance plans that include a comprehensive set of benefits and coverage.

You can also apply for help to lower the cost of your health coverage. CoverME.gov can also help you find out if you qualify for free or low-cost coverage from MaineCare (Maine’s Medicaid program) or CubCare (the Children’s Health Insurance Program).

As in previous years, if you already have a Marketplace plan, you will be automatically re-enrolled in your current plan or the most similar offering from your health insurance carrier.

Maine moved to a state-based Marketplace in 2021 after the Maine Legislature passed the Made for Maine Health Coverage Act in 2020.

As of January 2023, 63,388 Maine residents were enrolled private plans through CoverME.gov, and many are eligible for extra help paying monthly premiums.

