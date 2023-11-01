Old Town middle school hosts 3rd annual ‘Fill The Bus’ drive

Leonard Middle School's 'Fill The Bus' drive
Leonard Middle School's 'Fill The Bus' drive(WABI)
By Grace Bradley
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 1:58 PM EDT
OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - With Thanksgiving right around the corner, a local middle school is turning to the community to help those in need.

From Nov. 1-21 marks the third annual Fill The Bus event at J.A. Leonard Middle School in Old Town.

The goal is simple: fill the blue school bus with non-perishable food donations!

All donations are going towards the Caring Community Cupboard.

For the last three years, the school’s student council have been the ones to organize Fill The Bus.

“With Thanksgiving coming up, a lot of families can’t afford to buy food,” says LMS Student Council Vice President Brooklyn Rand. “So, this is definitely a way to get them to be able to have that dinner on Thanksgiving”

Kelsea Fournier is the president of the student council, who says the event is a great way to connect the school with the community.

“We get to involve not only the school but the whole entire community into something that I feel is a good cause,” she says.

The blue decorated bus will be parked in the LMS parking lot next to the baseball field.

Drop-off times are 7:30 to 8:30 in the mornings and 3:00 to 3:30 in the afternoons on open school days.Otherwise, you can call 827-3900 ext. 1302 to request another time.

