Mix of Sun & Clouds, Chilly Temps Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Low pressure is forecast to pass to our south today as high pressure slides into the north. The area of low pressure will be far enough to our south to keep its precipitation offshore but it will be close enough to bring us a bit more cloudiness today. Expect a mix of sun and clouds today and another chilly day with high temperatures in the mid-30s to low 40s. High pressure builds into the area tonight which will lead to a mostly clear and cold night. Most spots will see overnight lows dropping to the low to mid-20s with some mid to upper teens possible across the north.

High pressure will bring us quiet weather through the end of the week into the weekend with moderating temperatures. We’ll see mostly sunny skies Thursday with highs in the upper 30s to mid-40s. Warmer, southwesterly flow will allow more seasonable temperatures to move in for Friday into the weekend. Friday will feature a bit more cloudiness as a weak disturbance moves through. Highs on Friday will be in the mid-40s to low 50s. A weak cold front approaching on Saturday will bring us partly to mostly cloudy skies. A few showers will be possible across the north otherwise it looks like a dry day for most. Temperatures will be seasonable Saturday with highs a couple degrees either side of 50°. A disturbance forecast to pass to our north and west Sunday will bring us a mostly cloudy day to end the weekend along with a slight chance of showers especially over the northern parts of the state. Temperatures on Sunday will be in the mid-40s to mid-50s.

Today: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs between 34°-44°. North wind 5-15 MPH.

Tonight: Mostly clear and cold. Lows between 16°-26°, warmest along the coast. Light northwest wind.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs between 37°-45°. West/southwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid-40s to low 50s.

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid-40s to mid-50s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Highs in the mid-40s to mid-50s.

