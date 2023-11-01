MDACF announces grants for several organizations

(MGN)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry has announced over $600,000 in grants for the state through the Specialty Crop Block Grant Program.

The projects chosen are designed to promote growth in Maine’s agricultural sectors while having a positive impact on farm businesses.

Several organizations, including several projects at UMaine, the Maine Flower Collective, and Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association received grant money.

For a full list of recipients click here

