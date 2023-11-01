Maple Street Packed for Halloween

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Maple street is the spot for trick or treating in Bangor.

Every age enjoyed the night seeing all the houses and getting candy.

The street was shut down to help maintain the crowds of people that came.

Residence know they are the it place for Halloween and for many they have to prepare for the holiday.

One resident said ”We start shopping for candy in September...its on the calendar written ‘get Halloween candy’. This year was kind of fast and furious we have an annual pumpkin carving party. We just put everything up just two days ago so I say we take a lot of time but this year we did a great job getting stuff out fast and furiously and we were prepared for the day.”

Even with cold temperatures families prepare to see around 900 people every year.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.