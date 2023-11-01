Maine CDC investigates reported case of tuberculosis at UMaine Machias

UMaine Machias
UMaine Machias(Adam Kuykendall)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MACHIAS, Maine (WABI) - UMaine Machias is investigating a reported case of tuberculosis on campus.

According to the university, the Maine CDC notified the school on Oct. 24 that someone had symptoms but left campus on Oct. 16.

Everyone who had close contact with the individual was notified and is being monitored by the CDC.

The possibility of someone spreading tuberculosis is low, but can be spread from talking, coughing, and breathing.

For more information about tuberculosis you can visit https://www.maine.gov/dhhs/mecdc/infectious-disease/epi/tuberculosis/index.shtml

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
Active situation in Lewiston being investigated by troopers, local police
breaking
Lewiston shooting suspect not found in Bowdoin residence, officials say
Lewiston Victims
The latest: Maine mass shooting suspect is dead
Poll question
Poll questions and results
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people

Latest News

Names and photos of Lewiston shooting victims
Funerals being planned for those who lost their lives in Lewiston shootings
Gavel
Trial of a man who killed a woman in Acadia last year gets underway
Governor Mills establishing independent commission to investigate police response to Lewiston
fairfield/waterville robbery suspect
Police investigate after robberies in Waterville and Fairfield