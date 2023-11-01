Live + Work in Maine hosts Welcome Home Event with Maine Department of Education

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Executive Director of Live + Work in Maine, Nate Wildes, joins TV5 to talk about the Welcome Home Event.

The event is in partnership with the Maine Department of Education with goal to give educators from across the state the opportunity to meet other educators and members as well as learn about resources in and outside the classroom.

It is free to attend and will be held at the Tarratine in Bangor from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday Nov. 1.

For more information please visit https://www.liveandworkinmaine.com/community

