Lewiston approves funding for community resilience center

LEWISTON, Maine (WABI) - The Lewiston City Council held a special meeting Wednesday morning and approved funding for a community resilience center. The meeting came exactly one week after the mass shootings in the city that killed 18 people.

The new center will be on Main Street and will combine the counseling centers that are currently open and available at the Lewiston Armory and the Ramada Inn in Lewiston. The center will be for victims, their families, law enforcement, first responders and affected members of the community.

The Council says the Community Resiliency Center is needed to provide long-term services for those impacted, but that it has a one-year lag time for reimbursement that area nonprofits cannot cashflow.

As part of Wednesday’s vote, the city assumes the role of fiscal agent and will apply for, accept, and appropriate local, state and federal grant funding. The Council did not specify a specific amount of money that will be needed for the Center.

