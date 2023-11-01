Lawyer advises veterans to explore disability benefits

BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - As we approach Veterans Day, one Belfast lawyer is spreading the word about benefits vets can be eligible for.

A lot of people know about Veterans Affairs (VA) healthcare, but some might not be as aware about VA disability benefits.

“One of the biggest barriers to veterans receiving or even applying for Veterans’ Disability is not knowing that there’s even the opportunity to do so,” said Tyler Hadyniak, an Associate Attorney at Mailloux and Marden.

Hadyniak says he’s the only practicing Veterans Affairs Disability attorney north of South Portland.

“VA defines disability as some sort of functional impairment in some way. A medical condition has to impede on your capacity to earn money and earn a living,” he explained.

Cases are based on a disability percentage to see how much they qualify for each month. According to Hadyniak, eligible veterans can receive between $180 to $3,600 a month depending on their percentage - all tax free.

“I see getting veterans’ disability as no different as filing for a workers’ compensation claim like you would do it if you got injured on the job,” Hadyniak commented.

The VA reported in 2017 that over 114,000 veterans live in Maine. With so many people who may be eligible for disability benefits, why is knowledge of available resources limited?

“Generally, they are made aware that VA disability is something that they can apply for, but, you know, they’re usually relocating, readjusting to a different job field, civilian versus military, so it might just be put on the back burner,” explained Hadyniak. “And also critically, I think there’s a misconception about how a veteran can qualify for disability benefits. I’ve heard guys come in here and say, ‘I’ve never saw combat, so I’d never bothered applying,’ or ‘I never deployed overseas, so I never bothered applying.’ That’s not the criteria. It’s worth having the conversation as long as you had some length of active-duty service, and you have some medical condition that you think is at least as likely as not related to your military service.”

Hadyniak also cites long wait times and uncertainty as reasons one may not apply. Regardless, he says out of all the vets he has worked with, there was only one case where he saw no eligibility.

“Veterans’ sacrifice does not end with their service. They could be in service, but then face a lifetime of disability resulting from that service. So, if there’s anything they can do to help make their lives a little bit easier, and their family’s lives a little bit easier, I think they should,” Hadyniak said.

For more information about VA disability benefits, visit the VA website here.

Hadyniak recommends consulting with a local attorney for a more practical view of your eligibility.

