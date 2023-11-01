Human trafficking survivor, advocates hold informational event in Bar Harbor

BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - A Bar Harbor event is inviting the public to learn about local resources and hear from survivors of human trafficking.

Hope on the Rock along with Jasmine Grace Outreach are hosting the event this Saturday (Nov. 4th) at 11 a.m. at The River.

Jasmine Marino, the founder of Jasmine Grace Outreach, is a survivor of human trafficking herself. At the event, she will share her story and educate others to debunk stereotypes and destigmatize victims of human trafficking.

There will also be agencies included Aroostook Mental Health Services, Courage Lives, St. Joseph Healthcare and MDI Hospital, Next Step Domestic Violence, and Rape and Response Services present to educate and provide statewide educational and support resources.

“It’s just a really important conversation to have and open it up to everybody and educate because when you educate, you prevent,” explains Marino of the event’s importance. “The average age into the commercial sex trade is between 12 and 14. So if we’re not teaching this to young kids, like me, you know, I got into sex trafficking when I was 19. But if I had just been educated a little bit, you know, about what trafficking was, if I was educated about what domestic violence looks like, maybe I would have been able to spot those red flags earlier and say, ‘You know what, this is dangerous.’”

Organizers want to emphasize that this event is for everyone to learn about human trafficking in Maine and hear directly from those who have been affected by it. They encourage those to join and learn about how human trafficking appears all over, even in smaller Maine communities, and how to spot warning signs to keep your community members safe.

National Human Trafficking Hotline 888-373-7888

