Hannaford made donation supporting mental health needs in Lewiston and Auburn

Hannaford
Hannaford(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEWISTON, Maine (WABI) - Hannaford donated over $200,000 to support mental health needs in Lewiston and Auburn.

The donation is creating a new position through the Tri-County Mental Health ‘Project Support You’ program.

Funding will also go to victims, families and the community through the Maine Community Foundation as well as gift card donations for the families and the police department, as well as food and water for resources sites.

There will also be funding saved to address any needs that may appear in the coming months.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
Active situation in Lewiston being investigated by troopers, local police
breaking
Lewiston shooting suspect not found in Bowdoin residence, officials say
Lewiston Victims
The latest: Maine mass shooting suspect is dead
Poll question
Poll questions and results
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people

Latest News

More lows in the teens & 20s but temperatures slowly climb through the rest of the week.
Cold Again Tonight
Early Absentee Voting
Cross Insurance Center offers early absentee voting
Will Ferrell
Will Ferrell, Gronk give shout-outs to Maine high school football game
Schemengees Bar and Grille in Lewiston, Maine is shown, on Wednesday, Nov., 1, 2023, just a...
Storied football rivalry in Maine takes on extra significance in wake of shooting