Hannaford made donation supporting mental health needs in Lewiston and Auburn

LEWISTON, Maine (WABI) - Hannaford donated over $200,000 to support mental health needs in Lewiston and Auburn.

The donation is creating a new position through the Tri-County Mental Health ‘Project Support You’ program.

Funding will also go to victims, families and the community through the Maine Community Foundation as well as gift card donations for the families and the police department, as well as food and water for resources sites.

There will also be funding saved to address any needs that may appear in the coming months.

