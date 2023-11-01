Grant funding will advance safety and mobility improvements on Bangor streets

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor Area Comprehensive Transportation System was awarded a $400,000 federal grant through the Safe Streets For All Program.

The grant funding will be used to advance safety and mobility improvements for pedestrians, cyclists and other road users.

Some of the projects include bike lanes, painted shared lane markings for bikes, flashing beacons at crosswalks and more.

For more information visit their website: BACTSmpo.org.

