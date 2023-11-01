Funerals being planned for those who lost their lives in Lewiston shootings

18 people were killed and 13 injured by a lone gunman at two area businesses in Lewiston.
By WMTW
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 8:03 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
LEWISTON, Maine (WMTW) - Funerals are being planned for those who were killed during mass shootings at two area businesses in Lewiston, Maine.

THOMAS CONRAD

Visiting hours for Thomas Conrad will be held on Wednesday from 3-6 p.m. at Plummer Funeral Home in Augusta. There will be a memorial service at Community Baptist Church in Sabattus on Saturday at 1 p.m.

RONALD MORIN

Visiting hours for Ronald Morin are scheduled for Thursday at Pinette Dillingham & Lynch Funeral Home in Lewiston from 2-5 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. A mass of Christian burial will be held on Friday at 11 a.m. at the Basilica of Saints Peter & Paul.

PEYTON BREWER ROSS

A service and celebration of life for Peyton Brewer Ross will be held at the American Legion Hall in Boothbay on Saturday at 1 p.m.

There will be a private burial on a date and time determined by the family.

