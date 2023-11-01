Cross Insurance Center offers early absentee voting

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Cross Insurance Center has been hosting early absentee voting this past week.

Absentee voting is a way to cast your vote before Election Day this Tuesday, which will be saved and counted when all ballots come in.

For those who may not be available on voting day, or those who just want to skip the crowds, early absentee voting is a great option.

Organizers say absentee voting is an easy way to ensure your voice is heard.

“It gives people an opportunity to easily get in and cast their vote ahead of time,” explains Bangor City Clerk Lisa Goodwin. “At the Cross Insurance Center, we have parking that’s close, it is not busy, you don’t have to stand in lines. If you come to the city clerk’s office, you’re more apt to have to stand in line and wait.”

Thursday is the last day early absentee voting will be available.

To cast your early absentee vote, Cross Insurance Center will be open from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.