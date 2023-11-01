Community members disappointed after discovering vandalism at Belfast church

BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - Belfast is known for many things, its beauty is at or near the top of that list.

Which is why members of the First Baptist Church in Belfast were saddened with what they discovered a week ago.

“Amy, our church secretary, called me and said there was graffiti on the dumpster and the pavement,” said Cathy Holland, the trustee’s chairman for First Baptist Church Belfast.

The dumpster was purchased only a few weeks ago which makes it more frustrating.

“We decided that we would cover it up with spray paint at some point,” said Holland.

While they planned a solution, members found they weren’t alone.

“We were told that some of the other customers had the same thing happen to their dumpsters,” said Holland.

She also said it’s not the first time the church has been vandalized.

As Holland discussed the church as being a welcoming place, she and others were saddened to see it disrespected. So, she has a message to anyone who may have been a part of it.

“Be very respectful because that’s not your property, that’s church property and you just don’t do things like that,” said Holland.

