Cold Again Tonight. Lots Of Sun Thursday

More lows in the teens & 20s but temperatures slowly climb through the rest of the week.
By Curt Olson
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure to our southwest continues to build into the region overnight. A few clouds are expected overnight, and it will be cold once again. Lows are expected to drop into the teens across the north with 20s expected everywhere else.

Another frosty morning is expected on Thursday. The rest of the day will be dominated by an area of high pressure that will bring mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will improve slightly with afternoon highs expected to be mostly in the 40s.

By Friday, expect a few more clouds with a return to seasonable highs in the upper 40s and low 50s. Widespread 50s return for the weekend along with more clouds. Sunday will have the chance for a few isolated showers.

Our next system is expected to arrive by Tuesday of next week. A low-pressure system will cross the region bringing the chance for snow across the north and rain closer to the coast.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies and cold. Lows in the teens & 20s. Light & variable wind.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 40s. WSW wind 5-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Mix of sun & clouds. Highs in the 40s and low 50s. Breezy WSW winds gusting up to 25 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with isolated showers north. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

MONDAY: Mixture of sun & clouds with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.

TUESDAY: Cloudy with the chance of snow across the north and rain closer to the coast. Highs in the 30s and 40s.

