Busy Halloween spots prepare for trick or treaters

By Logan Hoffman
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 8:22 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Maine (WABI) - Local neighborhoods are ready for an evening of frights.

Hampden’s Constitution Avenue is expecting over a thousand trick or treaters, and they’re pulling out all the stops.

The skeletons in their closets are officially making their way out, but they’re not the only neighborhood ready for Tuesday night.

The infamous Maple Street will be bustling with families, whether it’s for treats, or tricks.

One family even had relatives travel all the way from Pennsylvania just to help decorate.

Maybe you just like to take in all the sights, like these two Brewer residents who stopped by earlier Tuesday.

”For me I like the kids and their excitement and their costumes you know they’re just all a buzz about how much candy they can get, how fun it is seeing all the other kids…I like looking at all the decorations,” Brewer resident Lori Hall said.

“I think that its fun to check them all out and see how crazy people get,” Hall said.

One Maple Street resident even told us people have bought houses on the street just for Halloween.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
Active situation in Lewiston being investigated by troopers, local police
breaking
Lewiston shooting suspect not found in Bowdoin residence, officials say
Lewiston Victims
The latest: Maine mass shooting suspect is dead
Poll question
Poll questions and results
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people

Latest News

Criterion Theatre shows more than just performances
Criterion Theatre shows more than just performances
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Oct. 4, 2023, in...
Mills invites Biden to visit Maine
Incense and Peppermint carries a variety of items including newer and vintage candy
Halloween candy spending projected to hit a new high year
Campaign 2023
Breaking Down the Ballot: Hear both sides of Question 3