Busy Halloween spots prepare for trick or treaters

Maine (WABI) - Local neighborhoods are ready for an evening of frights.

Hampden’s Constitution Avenue is expecting over a thousand trick or treaters, and they’re pulling out all the stops.

The skeletons in their closets are officially making their way out, but they’re not the only neighborhood ready for Tuesday night.

The infamous Maple Street will be bustling with families, whether it’s for treats, or tricks.

One family even had relatives travel all the way from Pennsylvania just to help decorate.

Maybe you just like to take in all the sights, like these two Brewer residents who stopped by earlier Tuesday.

”For me I like the kids and their excitement and their costumes you know they’re just all a buzz about how much candy they can get, how fun it is seeing all the other kids…I like looking at all the decorations,” Brewer resident Lori Hall said.

“I think that its fun to check them all out and see how crazy people get,” Hall said.

One Maple Street resident even told us people have bought houses on the street just for Halloween.

