Belfast woman shares her water adventures with Mainers

BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - “It’s an unforgettable experience. Absolutely. There’s nothing like it in Maine,” said Nicolle Littrell, Owner of Dory Woman Rowing.

In a harbor full of yachts and sails boats, one small vessel is being powered by a big dream.

Dory Woman Rowing is sculling through the waters of Belfast and beyond.

Littrell explained, “I am a licensed Maine Guide and open water rower. And I offer lessons guided tours workout rose, in my traditional style Dory wooden boat. I was living in New York City, and on a whim, I came to me and fell in love with Maine.”

In 2012, Littrell began building her skills by rowing with a local rowing group and on her own.

“And then pandemic, and you know, everything got shut down, including the rowing program. And I thought I was gonna go out of my mind not rowing. So, I thought, ‘Well, why not get your own boat?’ So that’s what I did,” said Littrell.

And in June 2021 her boat, “Sorciere” launched in the Belfast Harbor.

Over two years later, Dory Woman offers all sorts of experiences.

Littrell said, “I’ve expanded my specialty row offerings. I’ve got the full moon row, I do a solstice row. And this year, I added on a seaweed row for Maine Seaweed Week, which was really fun. And then I did a sturgeon row this summer. So that was with a marine biologist. I also did ‘Rowga’ this summer, and so that’s rowing plus yoga...’Rowga’. And then of course my witches row, which happens on Halloween night.”

And unlike some Maine outdoor activities, this one is not only during the season,

“I offer my services year-round, but things do get quiet and really trying to help expand and educate that you can be out on the water in the winter, just following very, you know, solid safety protocols like I do all year round,” said Littrell.

And the connection goes beyond the water.

“So much fun. And it is a privilege and an honor for me to be out here every day doing something that I love. This is my passion project for sure. And it makes me feel so happy to see people come out in the boat and to see what that experience can mean for them and how empowering it can be and the wellness aspect of being out in the water and communing with the natural world seeing wildlife. And so, I am I feel like I have the best job in the world. I grew up in a dairy farm in upstate New York and now I have an on the water business offering lessons and tours in my traditional style wooden bow I learned how to row other people can learn how to row and I say if it’s something that you’re interested in even just an inkling, you know, get in touch with me,” said Littrell.

For more information, you go to https://www.dorywomanrowing.com/

Or you can find Dory Woman on Facebook or Instagram

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/dorywomanrowing/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/accounts/login/?next=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.instagram.com%2Fdorywomanrowing%2F%3Fhl%3Den

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.